Activists from the “Mothers on the Frontlines” organization arrived at the home of MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism party) in Bnei Brak and presented a 'conscription order' for Gafni's 18-year-old grandson.

The group protested outside Gafni's house against the promotion of a bill by the haredi political parties enshrining Torah study in a Basic Law, giving the value constitutional status.

"What you did is a finger in our eyes," one protestor told Gafni.

Gafni explained that his party did not promote the bill as a whole. "We didn't submit it, but someone from our faction, it's a mistake, it was already a few weeks ago," he said.

The activists further accused Gafni of "violating our beliefs. We have tolerated you for 75 years, and now you are destroying the country."