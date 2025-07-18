Rabbi Avraham Borodiansky, head of the Barkai haredi Hesder Yeshiva, issued a sharply worded response to MK Moshe Gafni's recent remarks targeting the national-religious public.

In his statement, Rabbi Borodiansky voiced deep frustration over Gafni’s attack on a community he said has made significant sacrifices in recent years.

"I try so hard to avoid expressing my opinion during this time," the rabbi wrote, "but tonight is different. It is unforgivable for anyone to speak against a public which, merely for not dancing to the tune of ‘Moshe Emet,’ is labeled as enemies of Torah and haters of Israel."

He continued, "This cannot be brushed aside. A community that has buried its finest sons, where young women raise their children alone, where every knock at the door brings fear—for you, they are the haters of Israel?"

Rabbi Borodiansky added, the Torah says "And He said to Moshe: 'Remove your sandals from your feet!' You have no right to tread upon their land—it is too holy for you. I was never enthusiastic about your fiery speeches, but I restrained myself. Today, you have revealed your disgrace."

Regarding the issue of IDF enlistment, Rabbi Borodiansky acknowledged it as a painful subject but stressed, "Even if one claims that a young man who studies Torah need not serve in the army, that is only valid if there is mutual respect and appreciation. The religious Zionist public not only honors Torah and its scholars—they are among them."

He concluded, "This outburst today is among the most offensive and outrageous I have ever encountered. You should be ashamed and ask forgiveness from this sacred community—the men and women of religious Zionism."