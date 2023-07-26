A Belgian court on Tuesday convicted six men of murder and two others of terrorism charges in connection with the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people, Reuters reported.

The six, of 10 facing charges, were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context for their part in the twin bombings at Brussels airport and third bomb on the city's metro on March 22, 2016.

They and two others were also convicted of participating in the activities of a terrorism organization. Two men were acquitted.

Separate hearings to determine sentences will be held in September, according to Reuters.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who was also the main suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people. On the run after fleeing the French capital, he was seized in Brussels four days before the Belgian attacks.

Others found guilty included Mohamed Abrini, who went to Brussels Airport with two suicide bombers but fled without detonating his suitcase of explosives, and Swedish Osama Krayem, accused of planning to be a second bomber on Brussels' metro.

Oussama Atar, seen as the group's leader and presumed to have been killed in Syria, was also convicted.

The 12 jury members reached a decision on Monday after two weeks in isolation at the end of a seven-month trial at the former headquarters of NATO specially set up to host the Brussels bombings trial.

Reports following the 2016 bombing indicated that Belgium received advanced warnings of the terrorist attacks but did not act on those warnings.

Israeli TV reported at the time that Israel had provided Belgium with concrete information on security breaches at the Zaventem Airport, where the first of two attacks on the Belgian capital took place, and claimed that "there are serious security deficiencies at the airport in Brussels".