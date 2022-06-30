The only surviving attacker from the group that committed the deadly gun and bomb terror attack in November 2015 in Paris that killed 130 people was given France’s strongest prison sentence on Wednesday, a life sentence without parole.

Salah Abdeslam, 32, was convicted of all five counts he was on trial for, CNN reported.

The attacks, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, also left 494 victims wounded. The group attacked targets across Paris, bars, restaurants, a concert venue, and the Stade de France during a soccer match.

Abdeslam was only the fifth person in France given life without parole since the sentence was enacted into law in 1994

He was on trial with 20 other defendants but he was the only one charged with carrying out the worst terror attack in French history. Other suspects were charged with secondary offenses, such as aiding the attackers with weapons and cars. Nineteen of those defendants were found guilty on all charges, receiving between two and 30 years in prison.

The trial began on September 8, 2001 and saw the involvement of over 330 lawyers and around 1,800 civil parties, the French Justice Ministry said.

The trial took place in a specially build courtroom in Paris’s Palais de Justice.