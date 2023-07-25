Heli Levy, a single mother of three children who was attacked during an anti-government demonstration yesterday (Monday) while in her car with her children, recounted the moments of terror to Kan News.

"A group of protesters arrived from the direction of Highway 16 towards Begin and I of course tried to avoid them...", she described. "There is a very hardcore group that I think is much more violent. One of the protesters simply opened the car door forcefully, leaned over it, directed his hands towards me, did not touch me physically but kept his hands facing towards the inside of the car, cursed, spoke in a very violent manner and refused to let me close the car door."

Footage from inside the car shows Levy's children expressing their fright over the situation before something strikes the car and shatters the back window, causing them to scream in fear.

She also said: "I was very scared, very frightened. And then this act of revenge actually happened. I begged, we asked, we begged, they saw how terrified the children were, the children were really crying in the car. It was really traumatic. I felt like I was about to be lynched. Just like that."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident yesterday and said: "This is not the way [to protest]."