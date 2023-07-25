Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in a car accident in Tennessee this morning (Tuesday), the governor's campaign confirmed.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," DesSantis' Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

The campaign added that DeSantis and everyone else in the governor's vehicle were uninjured. It is unclear if a second vehicle was involved in the accident.

DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election.