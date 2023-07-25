Footage published Tuesday shows Hezbollah terrorists wearing full uniform and armed during a Tuesday morning tour of the Israeli border near the town of Dovev in the Upper Galilee, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

The IDF is aware of the incident and forces were sent to the scene.

On Thursday, a journalist considered to be the mouthpiece of the Hezbollah terror organization published footage of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visiting Israel's northern border together with senior officers.

The footage was filmed three days prior, from Lebanese territory, when Halevi visited near the Lebanese village of Houla, which sits opposite the Israeli village of Margaliot.

During the visit, Halevi held a situational assessment with the commanders, during which he was presented with the IDF forces' activities on the border, including the reinforcement of the forces.