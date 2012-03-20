At first glance, the commandment given by Hashem to Moshe seems puzzling—an object resembling an idol that holds the power to heal. Why would Hashem instruct the creation of such an object, knowing it contradicts the Torah's prohibition on idol worship?

Delving deeper, we explore the layers of meaning concealed within the Hebrew language. The tongue twister-like phrase "Nashach, Nachash & Nechoshet" (bite, snake, copper) is obviously there to capture our attention, signaling a profound significance within the story.

But besides that, there's more in the Hebrew language, like the phrase the Torah uses to explain Am Yisrael's complaint - "their soul is shortened by the path" - what does it truly imply?

Join us as we unravel the enigmatic elements of this story.

Discover the essence of the people's complaint, the nature of the snake's punishment, and the divine solution of the Copper Snake.

Through an exploration of symbolism and deeper insights, and of course connecting it to the snake we met back in Sefer Bereshit (Book of Genesis) we uncover the profound lessons and timeless wisdom that lie within this extraordinary narrative - that apply especially to us today!