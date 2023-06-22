Residents of the Jewish town of Yitzhar on Wednesday night disconnected the electricity for the Arab village from which came the terrorists responsible for the Eli terror attack.

"We need to change the paradigm of the war against terror," they wrote on the Kfar Urif Facebook page. "The responsibility for this serious attack rests on the entire village - only civil pressure on the terrorists' environs will bring about change."

"Their electricity will not pass through us," the Yitzhar residents emphasized. "The intentional disconnection of the electricity in Kafr Urif continues since tonight, without any update or solution to the problem."

The deadly shooting, which occurred near Eli, left four Jews dead: Harel Masoud, a 21-year-old resident of Yad Binyamin; Elisha Antman, a 17-year-old resident of Eli; Ofer Fairman, a 63-year-old resident of Eli; and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 15-year-old resident of Ahiya.

The two terrorists responsible for the attack arrived at the gate of Eli, fired at the security guard, and then continued on to the nearby gas station and opened fire. In addition to the four who were killed, another four Jews were injured, one of them seriously. A civilian who was at the scene fired at one of the terrorists, eliminating him, and the second terrorist was eliminated by security forces following a chase.