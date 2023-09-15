The town of Eli in the Binyamin region on Thursday celebrated the arrival of two new Torah scrolls to the Bnei David Yeshiva in the town.

One of the scrolls is dedicated to the four individuals murdered in the shooting attack at Eli Junction in June. The cover is embroidered with the victims' names and the date of their death, as well as a prayer that God avenge them.

Rabbi Eli Sadan, headmaster of the Bnei David Yeshiva, commented, "Today, we welcome two new Torahs - but they are not really new, they are the same Torah that the Jewish people have read from for centuries, down to the very shape of the letters. This Torah is the same one that has always accompanied us, and with God's help, these Torah scrolls will continue to accompany us far into the future."

The scroll and the festival that was held to celebrate its dedication were sponsored by the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, a US-based nonprofit that supports the people, infrastructure, and agriculture of the state of Israel.

Shmuel Sackett, the foundation's international director, commented: "We seek to help wherever we can. When we heard that this community was looking to grow, with a new neighborhood and new Torah scrolls, I right away said, 'Let's go!'. This is a wonderful time for new things - new Toro scrolls, and the first time they will be read will be on the Jewish New Year."

The festival included a celebratory procession that was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Eli, the headmaster and students of the Bnei David Yeshiva, representatives of the Eli city council, and residents from numerous towns throughout Samaria.

At the accompanying banquet, the families of the four victims were honored by the community. A representative of the families commented, "They will no longer sit and learn here - may this Torah and the reading from it take their place and ensure that they and their Torah learning never truly leave Eli."

A second scroll was dedicated by the Azoulai family of Eli. Chacham Azoulai, the representative of the family, commented: "There is no better way to bring in the new year with all the family and community gathered around our new Torah. There are three generations gathered here today - may God grant us many more."