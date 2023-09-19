The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit updated that IDF soldiers operated overnight Monday in the Palestinian Arab village of Urif, south of Shechem (Nablus).

The troops mapped the homes of three terrorists who were involved in the planning and execution of the shooting attack at a gas station in the town Eli this past June, in preparation for the demolition of the homes.

Four Israelis were murdered in the attack near Eli: Harel Masoud, a 21-year-old resident of Yad Binyamin, Elisha Antman, a 17-year-old resident of Eli, Ofer Fairman, a 60-year-old resident of Eli and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 15-year-old resident of Ahiya.

Last month, the head of the IDF Central Command issued an order to seize and demolish the home in which one of the terrorists who carried out the attack lives.

In August, the military prosecution filed indictments against the terrorists who carried out the attack, on charges of murder and other security offenses.

According to the indictments, the terrorists purchased a number of weapons and ammunition in order to carry out shooting attacks against Israeli targets and to harm Jews.

The terrorists carried out a number of shooting exercises for several months and contacted elements residing in the Gaza Strip for the purpose of financing their activities and to improve the planning of the attack. The defendants teamed up with two other terrorists, provided them with weapons and ammunition to carry out a shooting attack and coordinated with them the execution of the attack.