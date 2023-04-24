March of the Living at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site in Poland

American rapper Meek Mill, who participated in this year’s March of the Living, said that the experience was life changing for him.

“I always stand on anything that condemns racism, but now that I had an education, I’ll definitely spread the word to people in my culture about what I’ve seen and what I felt at that concentration camp today,” the 35-year-old rapper from Philadelphia told CNN.

Mill, a friend of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose foundation recently launched the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign across the US, also denounced Kanye West’s antisemitism.

But he said that before he went on the March when West was making his hateful remarks last year, he “wasn’t educated to even know right from wrong.”

“But I know a lot of the things he was saying was wrong because it sounded like hate,” said Mill, who has 25 million Instagram followers.

“Now that I’m educated to a small degree, because I’m at the beginning point, just, you know, spreading the word for humanity. Pushing the cause.”

“It’s important for me to learn humanity’s history,” Mill said. “But I think it’s also important for me to support Robert, all my Jewish friends, everyone that always supported me. Robert supported me at a very high level,” he added.

Mill told CNN that he decided to visit Auschwitz to “see this for myself and learn about it for myself.” He said that was he saw was “terror, pain, something you can’t really explain.”