Ori Megidish, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, on Saturday night lit the Havdalah candle in a special ceremony at the conclusion of the "Israeli Shabbat" initiative which was held in Warsaw following the March of the Living.

The Havdalah ceremony was led by Chief Military Cantor Shai Abramson.

The "Israeli Shabbat" is an initiative by KKL-JNF and the International March of the Living, involving Jewish youth from around the world, alongside Elisha Libman, whose brother Elyakim, of blessed memory, was murdered at the Nova festival, Efrat Daum, wife of media personality Hanoch Daum, the IDF’s Chief Cantorial Choir, which performed during the event, and other participants.

This unique gathering brought together Holocaust survivors, Jewish youth from the diaspora, and victims of the October 7 attacks, symbolizing the triumph of the Jewish spirit and strengthening the bond between the diaspora and Israel.