Davidi Ben Zion, KKL-JNF representative at the March of the Living in Budapest, presented during his speech on Sunday a copy of the book "Mein Kampf", which was written by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and found during the war in the house of a Hamas commander in Khan Yunis.

Major (res.) Ben Zion, who fought in Gaza, specifically brought with him the book that was translated from German to Arabic and found by his soldiers during the Swords of Iron war. The book was presented to the approximately 8,000 participants in the March of the Living and in front of the cameras of international media outlets.

"A few months ago, when we were serving in Gaza, we came across a chilling reminder of the darkest chapter of humanity: Mein Kampf. We found this book in the home of a Hamas commander in the town of Bani Suheila in Khan Yunis," said Ben Zion.

He added, "Today, when we are at a gathering of solidarity with the Jewish people, our hearts are with the brave IDF soldiers, who stand at the front and defend our homeland against terrorism and hatred in all sectors. Our thoughts and prayers go to our kidnapped brethren, innocent victims held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza in inhumane conditions. Our hearts ache with their families and we all hope for their safe return soon."

"When we recount the struggles and victories of the Jewish people, we are reminded of the resilience of the human spirit and the tremendous power of hope. As we commemorate Yom Hashoah here in Budapest, we vow never to forget the horrors of the past and to stand guard against the forces of hatred and evil that threaten to harm us again and again," continued Ben Zion.

Ben Zion later wrote on social media, "There was one thing I knew I would take with me from Khan Yunis to the March of the Living in Budapest. It was Hitler's Mein Kampf book, which we found in the house of a commander in Hamas. Today in my speech, in front of 8,000 participants of the March of the Living, I presented the Nazi book found in Gaza. The world must remember and understand. The Nazis are still here, they just change their style and language. The people of Israel are here to stay forever. Of course, a pro-Palestinian protester interrupted my speech, connecting the denial of the massacre committed by Hamas with the denial of the Holocaust. I answered him at the end of my speech: Am Yisrael Chai."