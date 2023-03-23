Amid the conflict dividing Israelis and Jews worldwide surrounding the Israeli government's judicial reform, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, is calling for unity among the Jewish people.

“Jewish unity is not only a noble aspiration. It is a sacred responsibility — for politicians, leaders, activists, and for us all, both in Israel and around the world,” the rabbi wrote in a statement in the Jewish Chronicle, a British Jewish newspaper.

Rabbi Mervis added what would seem to be a subtle commentary on the current Israeli government: “If any country specializes in achieving the apparently unachievable, it is the State of Israel. To do so today, it must hold fast to the principles upon which it was founded — respect and dignity for all of its people, regardless of their background or political leanings.”

Chief Rabbi Mervis' statement comes hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Hundreds of Israeli expats in London are expected to turn out for the demonstrations against the Prime Minister during his visits after notices in Hebrew were posted throughout the city this week calling them to protest the government's judicial reforms.