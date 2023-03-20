Chief Ukrainian Rabbi Moshe Asman tells Israel National News from the Knesset that he participated in a special session marking one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many Jewish organizations that work with Ukrainians inside and outside the country were present at the meeting, which included Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli.

“Everyone [at the session] said what they thought about how the Jewish people as a Jewish State can help the Ukrainian Jewish community and everybody gave their opinion. After this, the minister said that he will begin giving [emergency] aid and longterm aid,” Rabbi Asman said. “I think he understands the problems that we have.”

The situation on the ground in Ukraine today is not improving, according to Asman.

“The Jewish people, as a Ukrainian people, many of them have had tragedies in the lives, including losing their houses and losing their jobs. We as a jewish community, we worked day and night with our volunteers to help them with all their needs, the needs of the elderly, for housing, food, medicine and many other needs,” he says.

He adds that they have worked to bring water purification systems all over Ukraine because they are desperately needed.

“Because the war is continuing, for Jewish people, for example, from 18-years-old until 60, the men cannot leave Ukraine because [of conscription]. That’s why thousands of Jewish families are still there and we have to bring them help.”

Rabbi Asman wants to establish a new town in Israel, similar to how in Ukraine a few years ago he founded a Jewish town, the Anatevka Refugee Village, which aided thousands of Jewish refugees displaced in the 2014 conflict between Ukraine and Russia, providing them with housing, healthcare, food, and community support.

Now, he and his son Shmuel want to help the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who arrived to Israel in a similar manner.

“Now we’ve organized Anatevka Number Two here in Israel, a Jewish town for [refugees from Ukraine],” he says.

He is busy getting ready for Passover. They are organizing food, wine and Passover staples for many in the Ukrainian Jewish community who are without essentials to celebrate the holiday this year, both in Ukraine and for refugees now in Israel.

“Jewish community organizations are helping to organize Passover, bringing matza, bitter herbs, kosher wine and food. There are many people without food. We will bring food to their houses, for elderly people and for other people,” he says. “Here in Israel, our people continue to help the thousands [of Ukrainian refugees] who have come here.”