The Broward County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with an attack earlier this month of a Jewish man who was punched while speaking Hebrew, CBS News Miami reported.

Tevin Grant, 28, is facing charges in connection with the Feb. 7 attack in Dania Beach, according to a written statement released by the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case.

Officials said last week that the attack occurred at 5:30 p.m. near the 2400 block of Stirling Road.

The man told detectives he was riding his bike and talking on the phone in Hebrew when the suspect directed an antisemitic slur at him.

The suspect then punched the Jewish man in the face before he fell from the bike and to the ground, according to investigators.

The attack was caught on a surveillance camera that was posted in the area.

Law enforcement identified the attacker in a separate incident caught on video in which he was in a verbal altercation with workers near the scene of the assault.

He was also captured on cell phone video accosting people who ran over to help the victim after he was knocked off his bicycle.

A survey recently published by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) found that four in 10 American Jews felt less secure in 2022 than they did in 2021, a 10-percentage point rise from when the same question was asked a year earlier.

In addition, the survey found that more than a quarter of respondents had personally been targeted by an antisemitic remark or attack over the past year. Nearly a quarter avoided wearing or carrying things that would identify them publicly as Jewish. Both numbers were similar to the previous year’s survey.

A separate AJC survey found that the percentage of Americans generally who say antisemitism is a problem is also increasing. And nearly half of Americans overall (47%) said that antisemitism had increased over the past five years.