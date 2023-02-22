Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that he will not support the passage of the State budget if he is not given the powers he seeks over the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, a government decision to transfer the authority Smotrich asked for in the coalition agreements between the Religious Zionism party and the Likud party has already been drawn up, but Prime Minister Netanyahu is delaying its implementation out of concern that the move may damage Israel diplomatically.

Smotrich believes that the residents of Judea and Samaria should be allowed to live under a civilian administration the same as residents of pre-1967 Israel and not the military administration they have been living under since the liberation of Judea and Samaria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Netanyahu has attempted to intervene in the dispute between Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who opposes the transfer of authority from him to Smotrich.

The dispute escalated last week after the demolition of a Jewish-owned olive grove in the Shiloh Valley in the Binyamin district of Samaria.

"The uprooting of the vineyard in the Shiloh Valley is an injustice that cries out to the heavens that could and should have been prevented," Smotrich said. "It is part of a long-standing injustice inflicted by the Civil Administration and the Supreme Court. It is precisely in order to stop the long-standing persecution and discrimination against the settlers that we demanded and received in the coalition agreement the responsibility for the Civil Administration and civilian life in Judea and Samaria."

"Defense Minister Gallant's denial of the clear agreement and the Prime Minister's dragging his feet on the matter are unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue. This is a clause that everyone knew was central to our agreement and the basis for the existence of a coalition is the observance of the coalition agreements. I demand that the Prime Minister transfer the powers to me immediately.. If Galant has a problem with this, he is welcome to resign. I am convinced that there are many in Likud who would be happy to fill his place in the Ministry of Defense," he said.