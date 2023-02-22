The IDF published further documentation of the firefights which occurred between Israeli security forces in the city of Shechem (Nablus) Wednesday morning. Nine terrorists were killed in the battles.

An IDF spokesperson said: "Starting in the morning, Yamam operators, Shin Bet forces, Border Police companies, and IDF forces operated in the Kasbah of Nablus to apprehend three wanted terrorist who were involved in terrorist activities and who were planning to carry out additional attacks in the immediate time frame."

"As can be seen in the documentation, under "heavy fire", the soldiers move through the alleys of the Kasbah of Nablus towards the building where the wanted terrorist were staying. In the process of the operation live fire was directed at the Israeli forces who responded to this life-threatening danger by shooting and neutralizing the three wanted terrorists."

Commander of the Border Police, Superintendent Amir Cohen said: "Every day the special units and companies of the Israel Border Police operate in the depths of the field against terrorists whose sole purpose is to harm our forces and civilians. Even today, the tactical operators of the Yamam, together with the Shin Bet and the IDF, operated in Nablus against three armed terrorists. During this time there were heavy exchanges of fire inside the house, in the close proximity, and the outer perimeter, thereby thwarting terrorist activity."

The IDF spokesperson added: 'The operators from the Border Police’s National Anti-Terrorism Unit (Yamam), combined with accurate intelligence and the forces of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) as well as the IDF, will continue to act with determination and professionalism in order to maintain the safety of the citizens of Israel."