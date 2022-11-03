The IDF opened on Wednesday night all of the roadblocks that it had set up around the city of Shechem (Nablus), and all movement restrictions in the city have been lifted.

The move comes after an assessment during which it was decided to lift all of the restrictions that were placed on the city on October 12th as part of the fight against the wave of terror and the "Lions' Den" terror group, and the fact that many terrorists who attempted attacks in Samaria came from in and around the city.

Despite opposition from the area's Jews, some of the roadblocks were removed as early as last week.

In the meantime, a team of Border Police entered the home of the terrorist who committed a ramming attack near Beit Horon, northwest of Jerusalem. While in the home, soldiers identified a Palestinian Authority Arab holding a lit Molotov cocktail and shot him.