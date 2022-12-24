The incoming coalition plans to pass legislation that would change the status of the attorney general's legal opinion, rendering it non-binding and removing the effective veto that the attorney general has had until now on new legislation, according to Channel 13.

The report states that if the attorney general, for example, thinks that the government is taking an action that is against the law, she can express this position, but the government will not be obligated to change the legislation for that reason alone.

"This is one of Bezalel Smotrich's demands and part of the legal plan he presented before the elections, which in any case the designated Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, is also interested in and intends to promote. It is not expected to be written in detail in the agreements, like most of the legal reforms, for which only a general clause is currently written," said a coalition spokesperson.