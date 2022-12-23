Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine and the United States of turning a deaf ear to its concerns after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic visit to Washington, AFP reported.

During the visit, Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden, who committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.

He also addressed a joint session of Congress, where he was received with applause.

"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by AFP.

"Not a single word was heard warning Zelenskyy against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace," Peskov added.

"This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he stated.

Zelenskyy's snap visit came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would next year continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces.

The Russian leader described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

Zelenskyy flew in secret to the United States straight after a risky visit to the frontline in Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian troops have both endured heavy tolls over the past two months.

The Ukrainian President has previously appeared via video at events such as the Group of 20 Nations summit, as well as the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival.

In July, Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena Zelenska, spoke before the US House of Representatives and the Senate and appealed to lawmakers to provide more help to her country as it struggles against the Russian invasion.