Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman addressed his fellow opposition party leaders and asked them to pledge to undo all legislative and legal changes created by the incoming government.

In a letter that Liberman sent to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, he demanded that they issue a joint declaration of their intent to "repeal all the destructive legislation and changes that the next government is planning."

"In recent weeks, we have witnessed the establishment of a destructive government that is dismantling the state and dividing the people. The legislation as it is being carried out today and the budget commitments of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to his coalition partners constitute serious damage to good governance and Israel's economy," Liberman said.

He added: "Therefore, it is important that we issue a joint declaration with a clear message to the people of Israel, which is that as soon as we return to power, all the initiatives, legislation, changes in the structure of the government and budgetary commitments as they appear - and more will appear - in the coalition agreements - all of it will be canceled immediately."

"In my opinion, this is the only clear message that all those who voted for us and even for the Likud are looking for today. Precisely on Hanukkah, it is important that we, as the future opposition, instill hope and light by demonstrating in a single, clear and clear voice," the letter concluded.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz replied to him on Twitter: "My friend, the Minister of Finance and the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party is right. As a general rule, when a broad statesmanlike government is established, we will cancel all initiatives that harm security, governance, social fairness and Israeli democracy."