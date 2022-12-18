Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri faces a legal dilemma following consultations with legal experts over the 'Deri Law,' Maariv reported.

According to the report, after receiving several legal opinions warning him of the possible disqualification of the 'Deri Law,' the Shas chairman met with senior lawyers who advised him to avoid exacerbating the crisis with the judicial system.

According to those legal sources, continuing to promote the law may be harmful and not bring about a solution which will allow Deri to serve as a minister.

Therefore, it was suggested that he give up continuing the legislation to amend the law and turn now to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Yitzhak Amit, in order to express his opinion - is there any issue of moral turpitude in the recent conviction of Deri for tax offenses which ended in a plea deal and a suspended sentence?

According to the jurists, with a very high probability that Judge Amit will rule that there is no issue of moral turpitude - and thus a basis will be created that will prevent further petitions to the Supreme Court against Deri's serving as a minister. In their opinion, even from Deri's point of view, there is a fear of another petition that may reach the Supreme Court after the formation of the government, which will be based on the claim of the impropriety of his appointment as a minister.