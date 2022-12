After teasing a 'major announcement,' former US President Donald Trump revealed “the official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card" collection Thursday.

The announcement featured a picture of Trump as s superhero in a red costume with a cape, 'Trump champion' belt, and a capital 'T' on his chest.

“Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The cards will cost $99 each.