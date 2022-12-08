A two-page bill which was presented by the Knesset Secretariat Thursday morning would revolutionize the relationship between politicians and the police, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, the bill by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yariv Levin that will be brought to the Knesset for approval next week redefines the powers of the police and gives the minister in charge powers that have never existed over the police, in a manner that is very similar to the powers of the defense minister over the IDF.

If until now the police regulations stated that the commissioner is the one who determines the policy, now the law will state that he "will manage the police in accordance with the policy and general principles that the minister will outline."

In contrast to the situation which has been in place until now, where the commissioner formulated the police policy and was satisfied with the approval of the minister, now any decision on general policy will be determined by the minister, who would be National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir..

If this bill is passed, all guidelines on general policy will be determined in the minister's office - and the commissioner will the implementation of that policy.

The bill excludes from the minister's powers the opening or closing of a specific investigation, for example against politicians. However, the minister will retain the right to outline a general investigation and prosecution policy.

Thus, for example, it is the minister who will be able to determine that an investigation will or will not be opened for the possession of soft drugs, that a prayer on the Temple Mount will not lead to prosecution or that property would be harshly enforced in the periphery.