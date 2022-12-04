Four days after they were sentenced to death for "cooperating with Israel", four Iranian men were executed on Sunday in Iran.

The Iranian supreme court decided to condemn the four men, who were accused of cooperating with Mossad and received instruction from a Mossad carrier based in Sweden.

The men were arrested in May and were accused of several crimes against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the destruction of private and public property, robbery, kidnapping, forcefully collecting confessions, and more. Three additional individuals who were arrested with them were sentenced to 5 to 10 years imprisonment.

The Iranian justice systems website states that the three "cooperated in criminal acts against the Islamic Republic, including attempted kidnappings and the illegal possession of weapons, and crimes against the state's security."

According to the Iranian prosecution the four suspects who were executed received payment in form of cryptocurrencies and purchased arms and equipment, with the Israeli Mossad training them how to destroy evidence, avoid security cameras, and switch vehicles during their operations "for the Israeli Mossad."

The executions come at the height of weekslong nationwide protests in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who was arrested by the Modesty Police and died days later in prison after she suffered beatings. Iran has blamed Israel, the USA, and the west for inciting the citizens and causing violent incidents on its soil.