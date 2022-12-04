Iran's official news agency "IRNA", reported this morning that the Islamic Republic has executed four people accused of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad.

According to the report, the four were executed by hanging.

Last week, Iranian authorities announced they had sentenced four individuals to death.

According to the semi-official Mehr news agency, the four were suspected of cooperating with the Israeli intelligence service and kidnapping Iranian officials.

The report adds that three others were given five to ten years behind bars for allegedly damaging national security, aiding in kidnappings, and possessing illegal firearms.