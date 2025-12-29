Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is developing chemical and biological warheads for ballistic missiles, military sources told Iran International on Sunday.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity, the IRGC Aerospace Force is developing the warheads parallel to moving missile launchers to eastern Iran. In addition to development of the warheads themselves, efforts are underway to optimize the ballistic missiles to carry the unconventional warheads, and upgrade the associated command and control systems.

The sources also told Iran International that these efforts have intensified in recent months, as concerns grow about the potential for another clash with Israel and the US.

Last week, NBC News reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to discuss Iran’s ballistic missile buildup and the possibility of another Israeli strike against Iran in 2026 during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

According to Israeli intelligence, Iran appears to be rebuilding its missile forces with greater determination than at any time since the 12-day war in June. Israeli officials said that after the war, Iran’s missile stockpiles dropped from 3,000 to around 1,500, while its number of launchers fell from 400 to 200.