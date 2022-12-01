President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting this coming Sunday, but security officials have identified online protests against the visit which include threats to his life, and a clear call for him not to come, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, one of the protest ads that has been published against the visit calls Herzog a "criminal" and adds, "You are not welcome here."

The text in this ad is written in three languages ​​- Hebrew, Arabic and English. Another ad reads in Arabic: "All normalization is an act of treason, don't come."

This protest affects the President's security ahead of the visit, and his security detail will be increased. This is also in light of the fact that during Herzog's previous visit to the UAE, the Yemen-based Houthis fired a missile at the country's capital.

The President's office stated that the visit will not be canceled but security will be significantly increased.