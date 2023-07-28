Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Bahrain, which was supposed to take place next week between Tuesday and Thursday, has been postponed. The official reason given in Bahrain for the postponement is "schedule constraints."

The visit to Bahrain was supposed to be the first visit by a minister in the current government, to a country that is part of the Abraham Accords.

It is suspected that the real reason for the cancellation is National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount and the outrage over it in the Muslim world. "In an amazing coincidence, the Bahrainis discovered that there was a problem with the King's schedules," a foreign ministry official was quoted as saying.

Ben-Gvir entered the compound yesterday (Tisha B'av) around 07:00 in the morning and finished his visit after about an hour.

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers," said Ben-Gvir from the Temple Mount. "Right, left, religious, secular. We are all the same people. When a terrorist looks through the window, he does not differentiate between us and separate us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important." He also added: "This place, this is the most important place for the people of Israel where we have to go back and show our governance."