Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani formally received the credentials of Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the Kingdom, Shmuel Revel, on Wednesday, according to a report by the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

“The Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in his diplomatic duties. Dr. Al Zayani emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to support peace, security, and stability in the region,” BNA stated.

The diplomatic exchange marks a renewed step in bilateral relations between Israel and Bahrain, which normalized ties in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords . Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and has played a strategic role in regional diplomacy.

Ties between the two nations were strained following the October 7, 2023 massacre, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, murdering 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages to Gaza.