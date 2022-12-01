IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi commented on Wednesday evening, in a ceremony at Ben Gurion University, on the incident in Hebron that occurred at the end of last week.

"The IDF has a code of values and it is called the spirit of the IDF, it does not change and remains constant. Only the commanders in the IDF will determine its values, the orders, the handling of events and the handling of people," Kochavi said.

He added, "We also have extraordinary events and I am proud that we deal with these extraordinary events in a sharp way, in a way that does not sway and that our compass of values is stable, clear and sharp."

During the ceremony, Kochavi received the Ben Gurion Medal for the year 5783. As he received the medal, he said, "It's not me, it's the IDF that receives the Ben Gurion Medal."