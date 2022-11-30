The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday launched a unique exhibition at the UN on the "Jewish Nakba," the expulsion of the Jews from Arab countries and Iran, ahead of the Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from Arab Countries and Iran that will take place on Wednesday.

The exhibition was launched as part of Ambassador Erdan's fight against the false narrative that the UN is promoting on the subject. The exhibition includes historical documentation that illustrates the lives of the Jews in Arab countries and Iran and their tremendous history, which was cut short following the UN Partition Plan in which a Jewish and an Arab state were voted upon.

The day following the UN decision, Arab countries began to expel the Jews with violence and brutality, and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee, leaving their lives behind.

Ambassador Erdan said, "For 75 years now here in the UN, a completely false story has been told about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Since the Partition Plan, which the Arabs rejected and the State of Israel accepted, the story of the Palestinian Nakba has been told here at the UN, a story that erases the real Nakba that occurred immediately after the announcement of the Partition Plan: the story of the Nakba of Arab Jewry."

“A day after the decision, the Jews were violently and cruelly expelled from Arab countries and Iran. This year, after a long struggle, we managed to place an exhibition with photos that document the story of the real Nakba. I will continue to fight for the truth and against the false narrative that the Palestinians and their supporters spread," he added.