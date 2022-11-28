Shas chairman Aryeh Deri shouted at Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu after the Likud party was accused of delaying the vote for the next Speaker of the Knesset, Kan 11 reported.

Deri reportedly called Netanyahu and shouted: "I gave up the finance portfolio that was close to my heart, and later also the Negev and the Galilee in order to allow the sighing of a deal with Otzma Yehudit. You are going back on your agreements and this is causing a crisis of confidence with us. Shas promised a right-wing government and it will support the government, but if you don't meet your commitments, we will give up on all positions and support the government from the outside."

Netanyahu and Likud MK Yariv Levin reportedly replied that they cannot act before Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich agrees to move forward with the selection of the next Speaker of the Knesset.

According to Shas sources, there is a major crisis of trust between Deri and Netanyahu after the Likud has used every opportunity to seek to change the details of the agreements being negotiated with Shas. The party is also furious at the concessions it was forced to make so the Likud could reach agreements with the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties, the latter of which has not even reached an agreement with Likud yet.

Earlier, Deri said at the weekly Shas faction meeting: "Unfortunately, not everyone internalized that Shas received only 11 seats. I want to say: if we hadn't made concessions in the last two weeks we wouldn't have reached the summary stage. However, we are not close to signing [an agreement]."

"We were close to finishing a few days ago, but there was a setback in the negotiations. I don't want to threaten, but I say that we need to decide how much more we can give up in order to form the government. We also have limits and we need to know where to place the red line."