Elon Musk, Tesla CEO who recently purchased Twitter, has said that in his opinion, it was a mistake to ban former US President Donald Trump from the platform.

Last month, Twitter's board of directors approved the sale of the company to Musk for $44 billion.

Speaking at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times, Musk said, "I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme."

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake," he added. "It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol, purportedly due to the risk of further violence.

However, although he expressed hope that the sale would go through, Trump said, "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth."

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," he added.