The Kazerne Dossin Holocaust memorial within the World War II Mechelen transit camp in Belgium honoured 210 Holocaust victims this week with a portrait ceremony.

During the event, the murdered Jews were “given a face” by museum staff who did research to find photographs associated with each person.

The researched center at the museum has created a project where staff investigate sources to find photos of those who do not have a photograph in their memory, with 4,939 photos still remaining, the Brussels Times reported.

Every year, the memorial’s Portrait Ceremony honours the 25,843 Holocaust victims who were transferred from Mechelen to death camps where they were killed.

To date, 20,904 victims have been matched with photographs while nearly 5,000 others still have yet to be connected to related photos. Every year since 2013, new photos have been added to the memorial’s portrait wall as part of the foundation’s “Give them a face” campaign.