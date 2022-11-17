The chairperson of the left-wing Meretz party, Zehava Galon, will resign from her post next week after her party did not enter the Knesset for the first time since its founding in 1992, this per report by Channel 12's Amit Segal.

Next week, the party administration will convene, and Galon is expected to announce her resignation.

Party sources stated that in any event, Galon will continue to hold the position until the end of the year, and will continue to assist and work with the party.

The party is in debt and pundits are assessing that Galon, who returned to politics due to pressure, does not wish to lead the optimization efforts, which may, in the end, lead to the dissolution of the party.