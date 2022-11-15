The Associated Press projected on Monday night that GOP Rep. Ken Calvert will defeat his Democratic challenger, Will Rollins, in the race for California's 41st congressional district.

The win pushes the Republicans one seat closer to the 218 seats needed to achieve a majority in the House of Representatives, though control of the House is still up for grabs according to AP.

The Republicans currently have 217 seats, and there are 13 seats left in play to determine the balance of power in the House.

The Democratic Party were projected on Saturday night to keep control of the US Senate.

The picture in the Senate became clear after Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada narrowly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt to win re-election, putting her party over the threshold.

Her victory gave the party the 50 seats they need for an effective majority.

One race is still undecided, as Georgia’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a December runoff, after neither candidate cleared the required 50% threshold in last Tuesday’s vote.

Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff, however, Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to have the tie-breaking vote in an evenly divided Senate to guarantee the Democratic majority.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already officially announced his bid for Speaker of the House.