Former US Vice President Mike Pence details in his new book, "So Help Me God," his experiences with former US President Donald Trump after the election and during the January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The book, expected to be released Tuesday, also includes Pence's reflections on the 2016 election campaign and discusses his thoughts on whether there was election fraud in the 2020 elections.

The New York Times quoted Pence's book, in which he says of the Saturday following the 2020 elections, "Jared Kushner called me that day for advice. He asked if I thought that fraud had taken place in the election."

To this, Pence responded that though there was "likely" some fraud, he "doubted it was why they lost," the Times said.

Pence also included details about escaping the rioters who had entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, confirming that he refused to leave the building when urged to do so by his lead Secret Service agent, Tim Giebels - even though some of the protesters were chanting, "Hang Mike Pence," as they swarmed the building.

"I told my detail that I wasn’t leaving my post. Mr. Giebels pleaded for us to leave. The rioters had reached our floor. I pointed my finger at his chest and said: ‘You’re not hearing me, Tim. I’m not leaving! I’m not giving those people the sight of a 16-car motorcade speeding away from the Capitol.'"

Later, Giebels tried to convince Pence to get into a car just as a place to wait, but he declined, the Times added.

Regarding claims that Trump is racist, Pence added, "Donald Trump is not antisemitic. He’s not a racist or a bigot. I would not have been his vice president if he was."