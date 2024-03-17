Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he will not be backing his former boss Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence told Fox News in an interview.

Pence said he was “incredibly proud” of his and Trump’s record in office, but added, “During my presidential campaign I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, and not just our difference on my Constitutional duties that I exercised on January the 6th.”

“I mean, as I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life,” he added.

“In each of these cases, Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. And that’s why I cannot in conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” stated Trump.

Pence would not specify whom he would be voting for but made clear it wouldn’t be for President Joe Biden.

“I’m going to keep my vote to myself,” he said, but added, “I would never vote for Joe Biden. I’m a Republican.”

Trump and Pence had a fallout in the wake of the January 6, 2021 riots, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were formalizing Biden’s election victory.

Pence has been critical of Trump ever since that incident. He has said in the past that Trump’s words on Jan. 6 were “reckless,” and that the former President continues to be wrong in his assertions about the 2020 election.

While he has called out Trump for his actions leading up to the Capitol attack, Pence has also said he’s not convinced that the former President’s actions were crimes.

Pence sought the Republican presidential nomination early during the race, but withdrew in late October.