The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations said Tehran has sent a technical delegation to Vienna to answer the questions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Iran's nuclear program, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The announcement by the envoy, Amir Saeed Iravani, came after the IAEA published it latest report, in which it criticized Tehran for continuing to bar the agency's officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites.

Iravani said that the implementation of the safeguard agreements between Iran and the IAEA is not faced with any problem.

Commenting on the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions on Tehran, Iravani said that Iran has been committed to its safeguard obligations, and if the other sides of the nuclear agreement "fully and effectively" fulfill their commitments, it is ready to resume complete implementation of the deal.

He urged that the IAEA's impartiality, independence, and professionalism not be compromised, stressing that the agency should remain uninfluenced by major powers and enable all countries to develop their peaceful nuclear programs.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)