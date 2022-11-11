A US federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for the publisher of a neo-Nazi website who refused to pay any of a $14 million judgment against him for being behind the antisemitic harassment of a Montana woman.

Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer’s founder and publisher Andrew Anglin is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by US District Judge Dana Christensen, the Associated Press reported.

Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh’s lawyers stated that Anglin refused to pay the August 2019 legal judgement, and has not replied to their requests for information about his current location or assets.

According to Gersh, anonymous internet users began a campaign of threatening antisemitic messages aimed at Gersh and her family after Anglin posted their personal information, including a photo of her young son, online.

Anglin also wrote a series of posts claiming that Gersh and other Jews living in Whitefish, Montana engaged in an “extortion racket” against the mother of Richard Spencer, an infamous white nationalist.

Gersh filed the lawsuit against Anglin in 2017, accusing him of invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of the Montana Anti-Intimidation Act.