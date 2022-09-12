A new major forest fire in Montana has expanded to over 400 acres, bigger than 300 football fields.

According to FOX News, firefighters are struggling to put out the massive blaze in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, where it is currently situated on Cliff Mountain.

On Sunday, the fire was the size of just 50 to 100 acres but as of Monday had expanded past 400 acres.

Officials said on Twitter than they were planning to attack the fire, being called the “No Grass Creek” fire, by air.

Help may come in the form of rain which is scheduled for the area later in the week. However, for the time being, fire crews continue to battle the mammoth fire.

"Moisture begins to return to the area from the west and southwest with an increasing risk for showers and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday," National Weather Service in Great Falls, which covers North Central and Southwest Montana, tweeted. "Initially isolated coverage of showers and storms will become more widespread across the area late Wednesday and Thursday."