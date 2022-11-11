Family members and colleagues of slain Palestinian Arab-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh told UN investigators on Thursday she had been deliberately targeted as part of Israel's "wide-scale war" on Palestinian Arab media workers, AFP reported.

The killing of the veteran Al Jazeera reporter, who was shot dead during clashes between IDF soldiers and terrorists in Jenin on May 11, is the subject of one of the first in a series of rare public hearings at the UN.

"We want concrete accountability. We want justice," the slain journalist's niece, Lina Abu Aqleh told AFP on Thursday after testifying at what she said was a "historic" hearing at the UN in Geneva.

The hearings are being hosted by the so-called Commission of Inquiry (COI) created by the UN Human Rights Council last year to probe the root causes of the decades-long Middle East conflict.

Speaking to the investigators, Lina Abu Aqleh said it was "painful beyond words" to think about how her aunt died, insisting there was no doubt Israeli soldiers "were deliberately targeting my aunt."

Abu Aqleh's colleague Ali Sammoudi, an Al Jazeera producer who was also shot that day but survived, said the group was "wearing full journalist attire" and that there had been no militant activity nearby.

Suddenly "a bullet exploded in the air," he said, describing how he screamed "Go back!" before feeling "an explosion in my back."

Holding up a photograph of his slain colleague, Sammoudi claimed that "Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed in cold blood, intentionally."

In September, Abu Aqleh’s family filed a formal complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over her death.

The family said in the complaint that they included new evidence which allegedly prove that Israeli soldiers "deliberately targeted" her.