The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday evening agreed to a forensic investigation by the US of the bullet that they claim killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, Kan News reported, quoting a statement by the Palestinian Authority's general prosecutor to Al Jazeera.

"We will not give the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Aqleh to Israel at all," the prosecutor added. "Due to our belief that the occupying forces fired the bullet, we have agreed that the Americans examine it. We received several guarantees from the American coordinators that the bullet will not be passed to Israel."

At the same time, an Israeli source said that the bullet will be passed by the Palestinian Authority to the Americans - who will be present at the Israeli forensic investigation.

Abu Aqleh was killed on May 11 during a gunfight between IDF soldiers and PA terrorists. Since then, the PA has obstainately refused to pass the bullet over to either the US or Israel for examination.

In addition, almost immediately after Abu Aqleh's death, the PA announced that it would not cooperate with any joint investigations. Meanwhile, Israel has insisted that proper identification of the shooter could only take place if the investigators were allowed to examine the bullet which hit Abu Aqleh.

In June, a bipartisan group of 25 members of Congress called on the Biden administration to demand that the Palestinian Authority provide access to forensic evidence in the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh so that an independent investigation can take place.