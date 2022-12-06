The Al Jazeera media network announced Tuesday morning that it intends to file a criminal complaint with the International Criminal Court in The Hague against the State of Israel, citing the death of one of its journalists, Shireen Abu Aqleh.

The petition is expected to be filed later Tuesday, accusing “Israeli occupation forces” of intentionally killing Abu Aqleh, a US citizen, in May.

Abu Aqleh was fatally wounded while reporting on a gun battle between Islamic Jihad terrorists and Israeli soldiers in the northern Samaria city of Jenin. A second employee of Al Jazeera, a photojournalist, was wounded during the battle.

An internal IDF inquiry, as well as forensics tests by the US and Israel on the bullet which killed Abu Aqleh failed to establish whether the fatal round was fired by an Israeli soldier or an Islamic Jihad terrorist. Israel did acknowledge a strong possibility that the journalist was shot accidentally by an IDF soldier.

On Tuesday, however, Al Jazeera claimed that it has obtained new evidence showing that Abu Aqleh was “directly fired at” by IDF soldiers.

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," the outlet claimed.

After Al Jazeera formally files its petition with the ICC, Abu Aqleh’s family is expected to hold a joint press conference with Al Jazeera’s legal team at The Hague.