The patriarch Abraham was a true man of kindness, emulating that Divine attribute and teaching the value of doing good for others unconditionally. A trait that Torah urges us to strive to achieve.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect upon how a simple act of hospitality can be an experience of holines. literally the road that leads to paradise.

Our hosts talk about political correctness, media distortion and the demise of democracy. So much about contemporary society today, especially the political climate, is predicated on demeaning and degrading others…and those who go against the stream of PC and stand up for the truth are even dehumanized…just like in Abraham’s time.