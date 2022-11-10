An 18-year old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a New Jersey synagogue and the Jewish community last week.

According to federal prosecutors, the suspect said online that he intended to follow through on his “hatred toward Jews.”

Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was charged for posting “a manifesto containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people” on social media, the Justice Department said, according to the New York Post.

Alkattoul stands accused of sharing with at least five people a document he wrote titled “When Swords Collide. The suspect described to one of them that it was written “in the context of an attack on Jews,” prosecutors said.

“I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself … I am a Muslim with so many regrets but I can assure you this attack is not one of them,” he allegedly wrote.

According to the Justice Department, Alkattoul said his reasons for the attack were “hatred towards Jews and their heinous acts.”

“Let’s be aware of the fact that the Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west,” Alkattoul allegedly wrote.

Last Thursday, the FBI in Newark, New Jersey said it had received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,” the FBI said on Twitter.

In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a “proactive measure” while “investigative processes are carried out.”

The FBI later said that the threat had been “mitigated” but an increased police presence at synagogues and Jewish schools continued across the state.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” US Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a DOJ statement announcing that the 18-year old had been arrested.

Alkattoul was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.