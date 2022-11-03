The FBI in Newark, New Jersey, said on Thursday afternoon it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state, according to a tweet from the office quoted by CNN.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,” the post said.

In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a “proactive measure” with that warning, while “investigative processes are carried out.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is in touch with the FBI, the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state attorney general.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was working with the FBI to address the credible threat and advised synagogues and Jewish organizations to “remain calm and in heightened state of alert.”

The American Jewish Committee wrote on Twitter, “We are deeply alarmed by FBI reports of a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey. Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.”

In 2019, a kosher supermarket in Jersey City was attacked by two shooters who killed three civilians and a police officer before being killed in a shootout with police.